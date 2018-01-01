Nana Aba Anamoh born 19 June 1978 is a Ghanaian award-winning media personality, news anchor and broadcaster. She hosted the top shows on TV3 including the Diva Show.

Nana Aba was the information presenter until her suspension and resignation. She is currently the host of State of Affairs at GHOne TV. She is also a member of the Women's Premier League committee in Ghana.

She is also the mother of one.

Anamoah studied at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration where she graduated in banking and finance.

AWARDS

TV Personality (Female), Glitz Africa Awards 2018.

TV Development Show Host of the Year, RTP Awards 2018.

Excellence in Media honors at the Ghana Women of the Year Honors 2019.

Media personality of the year, RTP Awards 2019

