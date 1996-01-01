Mutawakilu Adam born March 2 1972 in is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Damango Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Administration (Accounting option) from University of Ghana and Commonwealth Executive Master of Business Administration (CEMBA) from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2010.

Mutawakilu Adam worked as a Chief Cashier, University for Development Studies (Central Administration),Tamale, District Chief Executive (West Gonja District), May, 2009-January, 2013. He also served as Head of Treasury from 2004-2009, Ghana Education Service Class Tutor from 1996-2003,and West Gonja Hospital Laboratory Assistant from 1992-1993. He also is the Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy.

