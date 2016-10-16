Eva Naa Merley Lokko is the first Satellite Communications Engineer in Ghana, the first woman Engineer in the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and one of the Engineers who installed the first colour television infrastructure for Ghana. She was the only female Director-General the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, since its inception in 1935.

Ms. Eva Lokko is a product of Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast. She worked with the UN system for 13 years. She was also the Regional Programme Coordinator of UNDP’s first government cost-shared programme – which the Internet Initiative for Africa, covering 10 African countries.

Ms Lokko has been Chairperson and member of several Boards, Committees and Associations including Advisory Boards, Restructuring and Strategic Plan Committees both national and international. She once, the chairperson of the UN Federation of International Civil Servants Association and the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Staff Council and a member of the UNDP News Advisory Board. She is currently a Conference and Synod member of the Methodist Church Ghana and Chairperson of its Youth Advisory Board, Committee on Communications and Publications, Committee on Education and Youth.

She was a member of its Strategic Plan Implementation Steering Committee and Restructuring Committee. Ms. Eva Lokko is a member of the MTN Customer Panel and the Board of the PSI on Distance Learning. She was the National ICT Consultant of the Methodist Church Ghana and CEO of Totally Youth (NGO). Her hobbies include dancing, sewing and DIY.She died on October 16 2016 in the United States of America.

