Moses Anim born April 25 1955, is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.He obtained an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana Business School as well as a BSC. HONS from the University of Ghana.

Moses Anim was the Assistant Production Manager at Astek F.P Limited from 1993 to 1999 and then became the Quality Assurance Manager from 1999 to 2011. He was also the Project Manager at Wilhelm Limited from 2004 to 2012 .

www.ghanaweb.com