Moses Aduku Asaga is a Ghanaian politician.He is the Member of Parliament for Nabdam in the Upper East Region of Ghana since 1997.He is also the Minister for Employment and Social Welfare in Ghana.

Education He has an MSc (Petroleum Engineering) from University of Aberdeen, Scotland, 1987 and an MBA (Yonsei University, South Korea), 1990.

Work History He was appointed in early 2012 following a cabinet reshuffle by President Mills.Moses Asaga had been nominated for a ministerial position in 2009 but was withdrawn following a controversy about some ex-gratia awards he had authorised. Mr. Asaga is married with three children

