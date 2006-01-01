Mohammed Hardi Tuferu is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Nantong Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an M.B.A in Accounting from the University of Ghana,a B.A Comm form the Cape Coast University,a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors. Mohamed Hardi Tuferu was a lecturer from 2001 to 2006 at the Tamale Technical University and the Head of Audit from 2006 to 2016.

