Mohammed Abdul-Aziz is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) member of parliament for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana . He was born October 27th 1975 and hails from Kulinkpegu in the Northern Region of Ghana.

He obtained the following certificate ;Teacher’s certificate (Tamale Training Institute ) Higher National Diploma (Tamale Polytechnic ) Bachelor Of Commerce (UNiversity of Cape Coast ) Post-Graduate Certificate (Ghana Telecom University ) Masters in Business Administration (Coventry University /Ghana Telecom University ).

