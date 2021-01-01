The Ministry of Health (MoH) is the government ministry of Ghana that is responsible for the health of Ghana. It is involved in providing public health services, managing Ghana's healthcare industry, and building Ghana's hospitals and medical education system.

Ministry main offices are located in Accra.

The ministry is responsible for all health related issues in Ghana. It was responsible for direct public health service delivery or provision in the country.

However, with the enactment of an ACT 525 of parliament, the functions of promotion, preventive, curative and rehabilitative care has been delegated to the Ghana Health Service and Teaching hospitals.

Hence, the ministry is now responsible for only policy formulation, monitoring and evaluation, resource mobilization and regulation of the health service delivery in the country.

Agencies

Ministry agencies include:

Ghana Medical and Dental Council

Pharmacy Council Ghana

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives

Alternative Medicine Council

Foods and Drug Authority

Private Hospitals and Maternity Homes Board

National Health Insurance Authority

Ghana National Drugs Programme

Ghana Health Service

Allied Health Professionals Council

Occupational Therapy Association Of Ghana

