She was born to Mr. Richard Abu Andani and Mrs. Jane Abu in Kumasi. She did her schooling there and ended up going to Aburi Girls Secondary School (Bepow so hann), finishing in 1999.

She continued to the University of Cape Coast where she studied Chemistry. She is a practicing chemist. She also studied Spanish at the University of Alicante in Spain.

She represented Ghana as a housemate on MNET's Big Brother Africa.

Her debut album, Music in Me, was released on October 24, 2009. She is produced by Movingui Records and managed by Empire Entertainment.

She does all genres of music - r&b, dancehall, highlife, hiplife, techno, rock, afro pop, etc.

Some of her songs are Leave me alone, DJ, Fa ma me, Tatoo, etc

