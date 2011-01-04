Hon. Mike Allen Hammah was born on 28th August, 1955 at Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana.

Education

Hon. Mike Allen Hammah attended Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi for his Ordinary and Advanced level education between 1969 and 1976.

He proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology from 1976 to 1980 to pursue his first degree in Building Technology – (QS option). He continued his education to the post-graduate level at the Central University College (2007-2008), where he passed out with MBA in Finance.

Work history/experience

Between 1980 and 1981, Hon. Mike Allen Hammah was a National Service Person at PWD-Tamale; Regional Quantity Surveyor, responsible for pre-contract administration of projects PWD-Tamale; Resident Quantity Surveyor for ODAIL AND PARTNERS Metallurgical Training Complex, Ajoakuta-Kwara State, Nigeria (1981-1985); Chief Quantity Surveyor of PWD, Headquarters in Accra (1986-1988).

Between 1988-1990, he was a Partner/Technical Director, Fonani Services Limited-Ghana, a Building Construction Company responsible for preparing estimates for new projects, cost planning/cost control and preparation of final Accounts.

He was Principal Consultant for Strategic Heritage Service (2004 to date); Managing Director for two firms, Ebonabe General Construction and Suppliers Limited and Strats Services Limited.

Some of the workshops and courses attended include;

Public Investment Programme organized by M. D. P. I. in Ghana; Entrepreneur Development organized by Empretech Ghana Limited; Exporting to Developed countries organized by CBI– Holland in the Netherlands; Open Skies Policy African Perspective workshop organized by the US Department of Transportation in Chicago, USA.

He is a member of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors.

Politics

Between 1996-2000, he was elected a Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress and was appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Transport in charge of Railways, Aviation and Maritime. He also served as member of the Parliamentary select Committee on Privileges.

He was re-elected a Member of Parliament for Effutu and served on two Select Committees: Deputy Ranking Member - Committee on Roads and Transport; Deputy Ranking Member -Committee of Holding of Office of Profit. He was also a friend of the Select Committee on Finance and Agriculture.

Hon. Mike Hammah was sworn in as Minister for Transport by the President, H. E. Professor J.E.A. Mills, in February, 2009.

On the 4th of January 2011, Mr. Mike Allen Hammah was appointed the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in a re-shuffle by President Mills.

