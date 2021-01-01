Mikwest (Mike West) is a Ghanaian musician based in the UK. He has also worked as DJ in France, Switzerland and Austria. Mike's talent is enormous and cuts across music and film. As composer/song-writer, and director, he has also worked in both music and video studios. In 1990 he joined with brother B. to form the Brooklyn Sounds and later formed the M.beats, where they recorded and performed in Vienna and Germany.

Due to the experience acquired from working and performing with so many artists, Mike was able to make some highlife albums in the late 80s including some reggae and calypso tracks in the 90s. His latest hiplife album has the amazing track, 'Diana'. He loves all kind of good music, and plays football.