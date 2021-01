Michael Yaw Gyato is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Krachi East Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.He was born April 7,1970 and comes from Bank-Dambai.

He acquired an HND at Accra Polytechnic and Masters from GIMPA .

www.ghanaweb.com