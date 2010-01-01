Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal,born April 4 1993 is a Ghanaian hip-hop musician born to Porshia Lamptey and James Frimpong in Sowutuom a suburb in Accra,Ghana.He was signed by Criss Waddle owner of Arab Money Gang,AMG in 2010.

Medikal adopted the name ‘Medikal’ because he was fascinated with rapping at a very young age.He took interest in rapping about doctors ,surgeons , medical practitioners and hospitals in general, He referred to his raps as ‘sick’ not because they were unhealthy but are very creative,good and ‘ dope’.He also stated that the name Medikal was given to him in junior High by his school father.

He also stated that he’s inspired by international artists like Lil Wayne and Skepta , as well as Sarkodie Criss Waddle,Pae Dae and Yaa Pono.Medikal has released a number of songs and also featured some Ghanaian artists. ‘Forever my love ‘ featuring Bisa Kdei,‘ Per Kakra’ featuring Criss Waddle,‘ Confirm and Confirm remix ‘ featuring Sarkodie among among many others.

Medikal has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work and his numerous collaborations with successful artists.In 2017,he was one of the highest nominated artists alongside Sarkodie in the Ghana Music Awards.He also won IARA best African music artist in 2018.Apart from his nominations in 2017,he won the best discovery video in the MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards in 2016.

