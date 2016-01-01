Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and pianist. He was discovered on Twitter by Davido when he posted a cover of one of Davido's "The Money" featuring Olamide. He was later signed to Davido's DMW in 2016 and released his first single called "Eleko".

Mayowa was born on March 23, 1994 in Osun State. He is the first child of three, born into a family of entertainers. His mother is a Nollywood actress and his father, an artist and movie producer. Mayowa was part of the choir at a very young age where he, according to him, "learnt the rudiments of music". He has a degree in accounting from the University of Lagos, and was in a banking job before he was discovered in 2016.

Mayowa decided to leave his bank job to search for another due to bad pay, when his cover video was spotted by Davido in February 2016. Davido followed him on twitter and Instagram, after which Davido asked him if he can do more than play the keyboard.

He got a call from Davido the same day he wrote his resignation letter and sent Davido some of the songs he already recorded. Davido decided to sign him to Davido Music Worldwide. Mayowa released his first single under the label called "Eleko" in 2016. The video of the song gathered a million views in the first 10 days.

To his name, Mayowa has several singles including Yawa, Sade, Che Che, and Mama. In October 2018, he released singles "Posh" and "Fantasy" featuring Olu Maintain in anticipation of his first studio album titled "The Mayor of Lagos".. The Mayor of Lagos was released on the 16th of November 2018. On December 1, 2018, it appeared on the Billboard World Albums chart, peaking at number 15.

Mayowa embarked on a nationwide tour in 2017 that saw him perform in over 35 schools. He ended the year 2017 with his first headline concert in Lagos called "The Mayor of Lagos". The Mayor of Lagos concert continued in 2018 with a show in the city of Ibadan and the capital, Abuja. Also, a date for a Lagos edition was announced.

In 2018, Mayowa did a tour of the UK alongside label mate Dremo, where he performed in about six cities. He also performed alongside label boss Davido at the wireless festival.

