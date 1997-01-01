Masawud Mohammed born April 1 1971 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Pru West Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Cert A from Tamale Training College,a BE.D in Psychology and Master of Education from the Cape Coast University.Mawawud Mohammed has been a teacher from 1997 to 2008,a D.C.E. from 2009 to 2012 and a member of parliament from 2013 to 2016.

www.ghanaweb.com