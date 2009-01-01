Mark Assibey-Yeboah born March 2 1974 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.S.C from KNUST,a P.H.D from University of Tennessee,U.S.A,an M.A and M.S from University of Delaware.Mark Assibey-Yeboah was a lecturer between 2009 and 2010 at GIMPA,senior economist at the bank of Ghana between 2011 and 2012,a lecturer at the Ghana Technology University College from 2011 to 2012 and a member of parliament from 2013 till date.

