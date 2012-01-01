Manasseh Azure,born Manasseh Azure Awuni,is a freelance journalist having worked with Multimedia Group Limited in Accra, Ghana for some time in the past. He is known for his controversial investigative and anti-corruption reports that have caused national uproar and also land some government officials in prison. He spends his leisure time speaking at youth programmes and anti-corruption seminars.

Manasseh has won various awards for his works including the journalist of the year at the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA).

Born in Bongo in the Upper East Region, Manasseh moved to Kete-Krachi in the Volta Region where he completed his secondary education at Krachi Senior High School. He proceeded to the Ghana Institute of Journalism where he read Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and later Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies at the University of Ghana.

Manasseh began his career as a freelance journalist before joining the Multimedia Group Limited in 2012. He is currently the head of Investigation at Joy FM and Joy News, subsidiaries of MGL.

Manasseh's work have always stirred national controversy, notable among them being the Mahama Ford saga. He broke a story in 2016 where the then President John Mahama received a Ford expedition gift from a Burkinabé contractor. Many groups called on for investigation into the saga. The gift is believed to be a return favour for a contract the businessman landed.

The story did a lot of damage to Mahama's second term bid. In 2019, Manasseh and Joy FM aired a documentary titled "Militia in the heart of the nation"which detailed how a private and unlicensed security group affiliated to the governing NPP operated from the seat of government annexe, the Osu Castle. The government denied the story as expected but various spokespersons of the government contradicted one another.

The group, De-Eye also sued Manasseh and the media house. The Journalist has however, won similar defamation suits against those he has investigated.

www.wikipedia.com