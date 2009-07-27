Olumide Edwards Adegbulu (born September 1976) popularly known by his stage name "Olu Maintain" sometimes called Mr. Yahooze is a Nigerian recording artist, songwriter and performer.He co-founded the musical group known as Maintain with his cousin, Tolu Ogunniyi. Adeboye Bammeke, popularly known as Big Bamo, joined the group, which released six albums between 1998 and 2004 with the hit songs "I Catch Cold", "Domitila" and "Alo" before they separated in 2004.

Olu rose to prominence on May 2007 with the release of the hit song "Yahooze" which literarily hail internet fraud and lavish spending from his debut studio album, Yahooze (2007), and a second album, Maintain Reloaded (2008). He featured Big Bamo in the single "Kowonje". "Yahooze" was named Hottest Single of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Olu Maintain's "Yahooze" was the genesis of an open declaration of support for internet fraud and lavish spending by an "A list" artiste which is now a norm in the Nigeria. music industry.

He was born in September 1976 in Lagos State, western Nigeria but hails from then Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria. His parents are medical practitioners; his father is a medical doctor and his mother is a nurse.

In 2001, he obtained a diploma certificate in Accountancy from The Polytechnic, Ibadan but began his music career in 1997, the same year he released his first album, Domitila. The music was aired on October 1998.

On July 27, 2009, he released the album With All Due Respect, Press Play with a hit single titled "What A Man Can Do" featuring Kentro World.

In January 2012, he released a single, "Nawti", which earned the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Best Video of The Year and Best Reggae/Dancehall Video of the year at the Nigeria Music Video Awards. On January 4, 2013, he released two songs, titled "Hypnotize me", featuring 50 Cent and Olivia, and "Oya Dancia", featuring Fatman Scoop.

In 2008, he performed "Yahooze" at the Royal Albert Hall, London and brought on stage Colin Powell, the former United States Secretary of State. 6)

DISCOGRAPHY

Yahooze (2009)

Nawti (2012)

Hypnotize (2013)

Cinderella (2015)[10]

Excuse My French (April 2016

www.wikipedia.com