What do you do for a living?

What has the title Miss Ghana got to do with what you are doing now?

What educational background has helped you attain so much?

Presently I work as a secretary at the West Africa Monetary Institute (WAMI), an institute mandated by heads of state of The Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone to establish a common Central Bank (WACB) with a common currency for member countries.I am not into showbiz or the entertainment world, neither am I in the fashion world. One would expect that a Miss Ghana would be in these endeavours. However, the privilege of having been a Miss Ghana has certainly enhanced my status in society and helped in shaping my character in playing an effective role in challenging environments. One such environment is WAMI.I did my secondary education at the Swedru Secondary School in the Central Region and then attended the Institute of Languages in Accra where I studied French and Spanish. While at the Institute of Languages, I took a secretarial course at Sight and Sound Secretarial School also in Accra and obtained a secretarial diploma.

Thereafter, I took various computer courses in Accra and in the U.S.A. I am also widely travelled and have worked with many international organisations, all contributing to my educational build up.

In your view, how has the Miss Ghana pageant changed over the years?

The marketing aspect of the pageant is one of the areas that has improved tremendously over the years. More people have been sensitised nation-wide and have come to appreciate it

The grooming of the contestants regarding the key characteristics of a beauty queen e.g.. physical appearance , height, vital statistics, poise, intelligence, oratory and interaction with others etc. has also improved.

The clothes design world has also changed. Initially, designing was largely focused on celebrities and affluent people but these days it has been extended to the average person. There is also the opportunity to showcase national designers’ creativity at the international level.

Another thing that is also worth mentioning is that pageantry is now seen as a thing of pride. In time past, people used to frown on ladies who participated in these pageants, just as people would want their children to study medicine, law etc., rather than going into music or playing football.

The good thing is that beauty pageants now involve wealth and affluence just like football and music. We missed these juicy aspects during our time. It was just for the fun of it then.

What advice would you give to young women who look up to you?

My advice to young ladies is that they must get themselves educated and try to stay focused. They must take care of themselves and pay particular attention to what they eat and drink. Regular exercising of the body is highly recommended.