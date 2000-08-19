Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa is a young Ghanaian actress and brand ambassador.In April 2018, she was featured in BBC Africa’s documentary on the Thriving Ghanaian Movie Industry. She has also won several awards including Kumawood Best Actress of the Year 2015 and Ghana Tertiary Awards Best Actress of the Year 2018.

Benson was born in Kumasi.In 2017, she completed her secondary level education at Serwaa Nyarko Girls' Senior High School. And then was awarded a four-year degree scholarship to study at the Knutsford University College located in East Legon, Accra.

Benson started her acting career at the age of 6 and has since starred in several movies earning her over 10 years experience in the Ghana movie industry. In 2018, she signed a five-year management deal with Silvanus Records.She is currently the brand ambassador for Knutsford University College.

www.wikipedia.com