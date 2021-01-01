Lieutenant General Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa (24 April 1936 – 26 June 1979) was a Ghanaian soldier,farmer,a traditional ruler (king) and politician. He was the head of state of Ghana and leader of the military government in 1969 and then Chairman of the Presidential Commission between 1969 and 1970. He continued as a farmer and political activist.He was elected Member of Parliament in 1979 but was executed before he could take his seat.He was executed together with two other former heads of state,General Kutu Acheampong and General Fred Akuffo,and five other Generals (Utuka, Felli, Boakye, Robert Kotei and Amedume),in June 1979. He was also popularly referred to by his title Okatakyie /?o?kætæt?i?/ Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa and was in addition the Abakomahene of Krobo in the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In 1960,Afrifa was commissioned as second lieutenant in the Ghana Armed Forces.From 1962 up to 1964, he was a General Staff Officer in the army. He next attended the Defence College,at Teshie in Accra.Afrifa was one of the officers who served in the Ghana contingent of the United Nations Operation in the Congo.[2] Afrifa rose through the ranks to become a Major. He was also staff officer in charge of army training and operations by 1965.He was based at Kumasi, at the headquarters of the Second Infantry Brigade (now the Northern Command) of the Ghana Army. April 1936 - 16 June 1979 Father: Opanin Kwaku Amankwa Mother: Ama Serwaa Amaniampong Education & Career Pattern Presbyterian Boys Boarding School, Mampong Ashanti Region 1952 - 1956 : Adisadel College, Cape Coast, Central Region 1957 - 1958 : Regular Officer's Special Training School 1958: Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot, England 1958 -1960: Military Academy, Sandhurst, England 1961: School of Infantry, Hythe, England 1961: Commander, Rifle Company 1962 - 1964: General Staff Officer 1964: Defence College, Teshie,Acera 1966(24 February): Stagged coup 1966: Commanding Officer, Second Battalion of Infantry 1967: Commandant, Military Academy Afrifa was one of the brains behind the 1966 coup that toppled Nkrumah.While as Commander of the First Infantry Brigade in Kumasi under Kotoka,the two planned and masterminded the coup. Afrifa is credited with overcoming stiff challenge at the Broadcasting House and holding it for Kotoka to announce the success of the coup. 1966 - 1967: Member of the eight-man ruling National Liberation Council (NLC),and Commissioner for Finance,Trade and Economic affairs. 1969: Chairman of NLC and Head of Government 1970: Chairman of Presidential Commission ( The Commission acted in place of a President until one was appointed) 1972(15 January) - 1972(December): Arrested and Detained by National Redemption Council regime under Gen.Acheampong 1978:Led Popular Movement for Freedom and Justice to protest against UNIGOV and demand the return to constitutional rule.1979(16 June): Picked up from farm at Mampong and executed by firing squad alongside other top military officials after the 4 June 1979 uprising.

