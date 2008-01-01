Lee Ocran is a Ghanaian politician and the Former Minister for Education of Ghana. Ocran was appointed Minister by President John Atta Mills in February 2012 after a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Betty Mould-Iddrisu from the government and the sacking of Martin Amidu.

He was once the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency until he lost his seat to the daughter of Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah of the Convention People's Party in the Ghanaian parliamentary election in December 2008.

