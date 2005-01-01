September 2006:

Lamisi was born in Bawku, a town in the upper east region of Ghana. Lamisi has completed her bachelors degree in Zoology and next year begins a postgraduate degree in Public Health. One of the most interesting jobs she has done so far was working as a conservationist collecting turtle eggs from the beach for the hatchery and looking after them, she is currently carrying out a number of social programmes as the ambassador for Guinea Worm eradication Hobbies & Interests: surfing, visiting scientific websites, watching football, landscape photography, athletics, netball, hockey, rounders, freestyle dance, beading, playing guitar, listening to jazz and Ghanaian Hi-life music, writing and reciting poems. She has also travelled extensively due to her fathers’ vocation. Her proudest moment was when two of her poems were published in the anthology ‘Calypso Young Writers in the UK.

July 2005: Miss Lamisi Mbillah, a 22-year-old student of the University of Ghana studying Zoology was crowned Miss LG Ghana 2005.

Growing up as the first daughter amongst five female children, she always had to be the role model whiles playing the challenging role of a perfect big sister.

A native of Garu in the Upper East region, her father, Rev. Johnson Mbillah was a minister for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana who had to be migrating from one country to the other, doing God's work together with his family.

Describing herself as a nomad and an adventurer, she said her early life was very interesting because she was always traveling across Ghana and abroad, hence her unstable educational background.

There were times when she had to start schooling, only to enrol at a new school the following academic year, and next time, outside the country to start all over.

According to the 22-year old graduate, she has basically spent only ten years of her life in Ghana and even these were not without interruptions. She asserts that Ghana is the best country she would ever dream of living in, thus her return from England to the University of Ghana, despite the fact that she had her 'A' level education in England and came out with flying colors.

Recounting her schooling days to the train, Lamisi said one painful consequence of her nomadic life was having to break ties with her friends, only to start making new ones in another country again.

Currently, her family is out there in Nairobi where her father is working as the general advisor to the Christain-Moslem Association for Africa and where they have been living for the past five years.