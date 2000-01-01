Laadi Ayii Ayamba born December 26 1961 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Pusiga Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. She obtained School at the Pusiga Continuation Middle School.She further her education from that point at the Gbewaa Teacher Training college where she graduated as a trained teacher. She later went to the University of Education, Winneba where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Basic Education.

Laadi Ayii Ayamba started her professional career as a teacher from 1981 to 1991.She was then appointed as a Head-teacher till 2000 where she was reappointed as Officer in charge of Day Nursery Schools by the Ghana Education Service. Laadi Ayii Ayamba took her seat in Parliament as the Member of Parliament for the Pusiga Constituency, Upper East Region after being elected over her opponents Simon Akunye Atingban and Osman Aludiba Ayuba who were contesting for the same position.She won the election with a total of 15,847 votes out of the 29,592 valid votes.

Representing 46.78% of the total valid votes. As The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender and Children, Laadi Ayii Ayamba has made contributions to eliminate discrimination against women, including the launch of the national gender machinery to oversee the affairs of women and children, with the DOVVSU to handle gender-based violence.

