Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior born 18 December, 1994, better known as Kwesi Arthur, is a rapper and musician from Tema ,Ghana.
He is currently considered one of the best young artists in Ghana, and Africa. He became the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher after Sarkodie’s nomination in 2019.
Kwesi Arthur was born in Tema to Ghanaian parents. Kwesi is the second of 4 kids. He has a two brothers, one of which is also a musician (Dayonthetrack) and a sister.
He has lived in Tema all his life and went to the Tema Secondary school which he completed in 2013. Kwesi could not make it to the university because of finances so he resorted to working in a studio called XLC studios in community 9 Tema where he learnt to record and produce music.
Kwesi Arthur started writing raps after listening to Drake's debut album, Thank Me Later.
Kwesi Arthur has collaborated with numerous Ghanaian musician, including Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi, Jason E LA, R2Bees, B4bonah, M3dal, M.anifest, EL, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and South African rapper Nasty C . He was nominated for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards.
EPs
Live from Nkrumah Krom (2017)
Live from Nkrumah Krom Vol II Home Run (2019)
Singles/b>
2017 Grind Day produced by Kayso
Grind Day Remix feat Medikal and Sarkodie (rapper) produced by Kyaso
2018 Anthem Barking produced by Ramz
2018 Woara (meaning - It Is You) produced by Shotto Blinkz
2018 Don't Keep Me Waiting feat Kidi produced by NytWulf
2019 Zombie produced by TwoBars
Awards and Nominations>/b>
In 2018 he won Hip Hop Song of the Year. He was also nomnated for Hiplife/Hip, Hop Artiste of the Year and New Artiste of the Year.
BET Awards
In 2018, he was nominated for Viewers Choice Best International Act
3 Music Awards
In 2019 he was nomknated for :
Hip Hop Song of the Year
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year
Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year
Song of The Year
Music Man of The Year
Breakthrough Act
Digital Act of the Year
Hiplife Song of the year
And won the Best Collaboration of the year.
Videography
Year Title Director
2017 Grind Day Mickey Johnson
2017 Grind Day Remix Lex Maccarthy
2018 Anthem Akwaada Nyame
2018 Woara Yaw Skyface
2018 Don't Keep Me Waiting feat Kidi Andy Madjitey
2018 Fever feat Rayf RocxNoir
2019 Nobody feat Mr Eazi Yaw Skyface
