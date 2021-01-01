Mr Justice Kweku Etrew Amua-Sekyi is the Chairman of the National Reconciliation Commission.A retired Supreme Court Judge, His Lordship Mr Justice Amua-Sekyi was born on 5th July, 1933 in Sekondi in the Western Region.

He attended Achimota School, Accra, from 1938-1945 and Osei Tutu School, Kumasi from 1946 to 1947.Mr Justice Amua-Sekyi continued his education at the Forest School at Snaresbrook,England,from 1948 to 1952,and proceeded from there to The Polytechnic, Regent Street,London,from 1952 to 1953.

From 1953 to 1956,he attended the London School of Economics, University of London, where he obtained a BSc degree in Economics.After that,he continued his studies at the University of Poitiers, France, in 1957 and obtained a Diploma in French Studies.

In 1964, he was a Barrister-at-Law in England and in the following year he was admitted to the Ghana Bar.In 1965,he went into private legal practice and was a legal practitioner for 12 years before he joined the Bench.Mr Justice Amua-Sekyi had a distinguished career on the Bench.

