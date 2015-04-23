Emmanuel Botchwey aka Kwaw Kesse was born in Agona Swedru and started singing in school, where he sang and rapped every now and then to beats provided by his friends thumping on table.He had his J.S.S education at Happy Home J.S.S and then went on for his Secondary education at Winneba Secondary School.

He began composing and performing his songs from the age of 14. After his high school education,he worked as a meter reader for the Electricity Company of Ghana for three years.He did not have much interest for that job so he decided to take his music more seriously.He left for Accra and in 2004, he met Hammer of The Last Two and was signed to the record label.

In 2005 he launched MAD-TIME ENTERTAINMENT.He released his first solo album which he titled 'Na Ya Tal' He released his second album 'AboDam 07' on the MAD-Time ENTERTAINMENT label.

His major break came when he was featured on Obrafour's Executioner's Diary with his 'Oye Nonsense' track. He continued with winning ways by featuring again on Hammer's 'Sounds of Our Time' compilation. This time around, it was 'Ma Tewo Kwakwa'. This track made such an impact on the album that it became the favourite of most music lovers. This prepared the way for his debut album, "Na Ya Tal" which was a big hit.

In 2007, he released, another album, 'Abodam 2007' his biggest hit yet. He scored a big hit with the songs, 'Odeim', ' Na Ya Tal remix' and 'Wose Mmaa Pe Wo'. The success of the album and his amazing performances through out the year earned him 5 Ghana Music Awards in 2008, including Artist of the Year. He has featured on tones of songs and he is currently working on new material.

In December 2014, Kwaw Kese was arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi for smoking cannabis in public, which he didn't deny. He has since been put to court and tried.On 23 April 2015, he was sentenced to one day in jail after being found guilty of smoking cannabis and made to pay gh¢1200 as fine.

GHANA MUSIC AWARDS In 2008 he won the following awards; "Odeim" Hiplife Album of the Year, Himself Hiplife Artist of the Year, "Odeim" Hiplife Song of the Year.

