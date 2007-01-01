James Kwesi Appiah born 30 June 1960, also known as Akwasi Appiah, is a Ghanaian football coach and former player. He became manager of Ghana in 2017. Appiah, a left back, played club football with Asante Kotoko, playing for them between 1983 and 1993.

Appiah played for the Ghanaian national team between 1987 and 1992, appearing in two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches; he also captained the team. He has received technical training from English clubs Manchester City, and Liverpool.

James Kwesi Appiah was Ghana's assistant coach between 2007 and 2012. Appiah was coach of Ghana U23 as they won the 2011 All-Africa Games. He was appointed as the Head coach of the Ghanaian national team in April 2012, describing himself as "the underdog" in the process.

His team qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, making him the first black African coach to take the country to the World Cup. He was given a new two-year contract in May 2014. After the country exited the World Cup in the group stages, Appiah defended his team. He left his position as Ghana manager by mutual consent in September 2014. He became manager of Sudanese club Al Khartoum in December 2014.

In April 2017 he was re-appointed as the coach of the Ghana national team, replacing former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.

