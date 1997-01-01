Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh born November 6,1966 in Jinijini is a Ghanaian member of parliament for Jinijini,Brong Ahafo Region.He serves in the Parliament of Ghana for Sunyani East constituency and as the house majority chief whip.

As a New Patriotic Party member,he obtained 42,478 votes out of the 71,918 valid votes cast representing 59.06% of the total vote cast. He obtained an L.L.B, an M.B.A and MPHIL from the University of Ghana,a B.L from the Ghana School of Law and a C.P.A from Galilee College,Israel.

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh was a private legal practitioner from 1995 to 1997 at Asempa Chambers / Akosombo Chambers,a lecturer from 1997 to 2002 at Sunyani Polytechnic and a general secretary at NALAG from 2008 to 2013.

