Kwame Twumasi Ampofo born June 3 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Sene West Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained certificates from Montclair University and Essex University and an advanced building and construction.Kwame Twumasi Ampofo was a teacher from 1993 to 1995,the assistant managing director of Ghana Oil Premier Pharmaceuticals from 2003 to 2006,the managing director of Ghana Oil Premier Pharmaceuticals from 2006 to 2012 and a member of parliament from 2013 to 2016.

www.ghanaweb.com