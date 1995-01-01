Dr. Kwame Kyei was born on 2nd February,1961 in Accra.He hails from Agona wiamoase in the Ashanti region,but grew up in the capital city of Ghana, Accra. He is married to Mrs Favour Kyei and blessed with six children.

Dr. Kyei who is now known as a Kumasi-based business mogul began his business empire at Taifa in Accra in 1995.Before this time,he had worked for BOST for three years as a transporter in the haulage of Petroleum product.From a humble beginning at Taifa by establishing his retail outlet and becoming a leader in Goil, his business steadily expanded and in 2002 he was granted an Oil Marketing License by the National Petroleum Authority leading to the establishment of Unity Oil Company Ltd.

Dr Kyei is the CEO of a number of business including Unity Oil Company Limited, Light FM, Light TV,Vision1 FM, Sports Hotel and the Sport Recreational Centre and many other subsidiaries. Unity Oil the biggest of his businesses, which started at Taifa in Accra has several branches nationwide. Some of these are found at Ofankor (the head office), Ahwiankwanta, Agona Jamasi, Sunyani, Bantama, Asokwa, Afrancho, Asenua, Boankra, Santasi and Atonsu. Others are located at Tanoso, Ahodwo and Takoradi. The business mogul employs over 4000 people. He was awarded the Best Petroleum and Gas Entrepreneur of the Year at the Entrepreneur Award in 2013, and again received an honorary Doctor of services and Development degree from International Ministerial Council of Europe –an affiliate of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.In 2013 at a well-attended programme at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region dubbed 'Ghana Thank You' awards Dr Kyei was honoured alongside other well-meaning personalities including Kofi Annan, former United Nations Secretary-General.

Dr. Kwame Kyei is a Christian who fellowship with the Presbyterian Church. He is a humanitarian, who support the poor and the needy in the society, especially students who can’t afford school and tuition fees. Dr Kyei has been at the forefront of promoting peace through organising peaceful all-night vigils since 2004 to serve as vanguard for the peace initiative across the country. Rev. Dr. Divine Gabriel Brefo, president of the Peristrofi Masters in Theology School in 2010 described Dr. Kyei as a businessman with a high sense of integrity, objectivity, self- motivation and commitment to serve God. The 55-year-old Kumasi-based businessman has love for sports, having played gutter-to-gutter football in his childhood days and also takes part in keep fit activities and he is also a known Kotoko supporter, who visits the stadium to watch matches of the team from time to time.

