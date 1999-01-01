Kwame Governs Agbodza born September 22 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress

.He obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Architecture from the University of Westminster,a Diploma in Architecture from the University of East London,a B.S.C. in Architecture from KNUST.A chartered architect from the Ghana Institute of Architects and the Royal Institute of Britidh Architects.

Kwame Governs Agbodza has been the Managing Director of SouthWorld Technical Services from 1999 till date,the C.E.O of Architect Co Partners since 2010 as well as the C.E.O of of Kay and Partners since 2012 till date.

www.ghanaweb.com