Kwame Asafu Adjei born October 10 1950 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained the following certificates; MSC Agric Sciences from Tennessee State University,a certificate in Public Policy Analysis from the American Baptist College,certificate Program Investment from Harvard University and Agricultural Marketing GT2 and ED1 from Esami Institute.Kwame Asafu Adjei was the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture from 2008 to 2010. He was also the C.E.O of Asafaco Consult from 2010 to 2012.

