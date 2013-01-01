Kwame Anyimadu Antwi born February 12,1962 is a Ghanaian politician. He is a member of parliament for Asante-Akim Central constituency in the Ashanti Region He is a member of Ghana's New Patriotic Party and a deputy minister of finance. Kwaku Kwarteng was born in Kokofu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi,where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.He later obtained a master of science degree in civil engineering from the same university in 2013. He also has an M.A.in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana.

