Kwaku Ofori Asiamah is a Ghanaian Politician and Member of Parliament. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and is currently a Cabinet Minister in the Nana Akuffo-Addo administration and serves as the Minister of Transportation.

In May, 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Kweku Ofori Asiamah as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet.The names of the 19 ministers were submitted the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye.

As a Cabinet minister, Kweku Ofori Asiamah is part of the inner circle of the president and is to aid in key decision making activities in the country.

