Dominic Degraft Kwasi-Appiah, a.k.a Kwasi, and Kwaku Boadu, a.k.a Kwaku, came together to form a gospel duo is not a mere coincidence but a destiny meant to make them a great force to drive home the gospel through music to the people of Ghana and beyond.

The two artistes have a lot in common and their maiden album, Gye Me, is a masterpiece which any listener would treasure considering the uniform style of delivery by the two musicians.Both of them had the dream of becoming musicians and their educational backgrounds also suffered similar fates. They could not pursue higher education due to their passion for other things and also due to constraints.

Dominic Degraft Kwasi-Appiah, a 40-year-old man who hails from Cape Coast in the Central Region, completed his Junior High School in 1986 and diverted into the medical field where he worked as a Laboratory Technician in John Mason Medical Lab. Ltd at East Legon. However, his passion for music saw him putting down his medical cloak to partner Kwaku in forming this group.

Kwaku Boadu is in his early thirties and spent most of his life, since birth, at Berekum in the Brong Ahafo Region. After completing his basic level education at Berekum, Kwaku became a cargo truck driver whiles still looking for the rare opportunity to pursue the passion of his life, music.

The talent for singing was realized when they were kids but it was not until recently that they decided to put that to use. According to Kwaku, he took music seriously just a year ago and joined a band together with C. S Amankwah of Ye Wayiem fame. He then decided to go solo â€œand that was when I met Kwasi to form this group he said.

Their album, Gye Me, has 8 songs which are very inspiring, danceable and good to listen to. Gye Me, the first song, is a plea onto God for deliverance and it is so good that listeners would be easily transformed into a solitary mood. The instrumentation is good and, as usual, the two exhibit great vocal delivery.

Mekae Kae is another song which quickly reminds one of the English hymn that has the line â€œwhen I remember what the Lord has done, I will never go back anymore. In this song, the duo try to recount the goodness of God towards them in a manner that would send every listener dancing.

Anwanwasem hits on the fact that the deeds of God are wonderful and this track reminds every Christian of his or her duty to share these wonderful acts of God with people in the world.

Ahuoden Foforo assures all children of God that those who serve Him faithfully shall be given new strength to go through life on earth as they are being prepared for heaven. The programming was neatly done and vocal delivery was good.

Other songs on the album are Ampa, Mowerefi, Magyenkwa Yesu and Abasa Kronkron. These songs are a proof of the good things Kwaku and Kwasi have in stored for the gospel music market.

We intend to take music now as a full time career and glorify our God with itâ€ said the two who are both married with children. Kwasi is married to Patricia Akua with two children namely Frank and Isaac while Kwaku has three children, Vincentia, Clinton and Vincent, with his wife Esther Appiah.