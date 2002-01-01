Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong born on January 8,1958,in Mampong in the Ashanti Region is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He holds a post graduate diploma in Housing Management from the University of Westminster, London, undergraduate studies at the University of Ghana where he attained a B.A.(Hons) Degree. He also has an advanced executive certificate from the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership in Accra, Ghana. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Housing and the Institute of Directors in the United Kingdom. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong was the Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry from 2006 to 2009 and also the Executive Director of the Ghana-India Business Network, Accra He is the Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament. Before politics,Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong was the divisional service manager at Hanover in Hackney Ltd, UK from 2002 to 2005.

From 1991-2002 at the London Borough of Hackney, UK, he was also the divisional service manager. From 1990 to 1991 he was the senior administration officer at the London Borough of Lambeth,UK. He won the parliamentary seat for the Mampong Constituency during the 2016 elections with 36,532 votes out of the 48,085 valid votes cast. Mohammed Kojo Aboasu of National Democratic Congress, Rebecca Otum of People's Patriotic Party, Osei Kofi Edward Adepa of United Front Party,Ahmed Ibraham Saleh of People's National Convention,Christopher Adansi Bona of Convention People's Party, and Richmond Akuoko of Great Consolidated People's Party were the other aspirants.

