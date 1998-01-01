Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng born November 1 1972, is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Berekum West Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.S.C from KUNST,L.L.B from GIMPA,an M.S.C from the University of London,a P.G certificate from Anglia Ruskin Law School U.K. Kwaku Agyenim Boateng was a Legal Services Consultant from 1998 to 2008 at National Legal Services U.K and a Member of Parliament till date.

www.ghanaweb.com