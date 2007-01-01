Akwasi Opoku aka Kwaisey Pee was born to the legendary highlife artist, Agyeiku, and grew up with Rex Omar as a first cousin. His life revolved round playing with various bands like Jewel's Ackah's Butterfly Six and Nana Tuffour's Sikadwa Band, playing at gigs in different parts of the country.

Akwasi Opoku took a trip with is father to the United Kingdom in the late 90s and the experiences there made him take music more seriously than before. His albums include Krokro Me, Akono Yaa, and Nyane Me which won him a Ghana Music Award for Best Male Vocal performace in 2007. Nyane Me, a 13-track album featured Tic Tac, Kontihene, K K Fosu, Ofori Amponsah and his father, Agyeiku.

This modernized highlife singer, has been likened several times to the maestro, Kojo Antwi and he doesnâ€™t mind. From shows in Europe and in the USA, Kwaisey shuttles back and forth to Ghana and is currently working on new material including a project with Tallal Fattal.