Kwabena Twum-Nuamah born 17 January 1978 is a Ghanaian Politician and medical doctor.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the incumbent Member of Parliament for Berekum East.He is also the chairperson for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health and a member of the Finance Committee. He studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology (2000-2003), Commonwealth Executive Masters in Business Administration (CEMBA) General Management (2009-2012) and M.Sc. Public Health (2011-2012). He is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic in Ghana.Twum-Nuamah has been a member of the New Patriotic Party since 2013. He stood for parliament in the 2013 parliamentary elections in the newly formed Berekum West constituency. He retained his seat in the Ghanaian parliamentary election, 2016. He is also a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance.

