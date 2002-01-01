Kwabena Owusu Aduomi born September 7, 1960 is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Roads and Highways in Ghana.

He obtained a BSC (HONS) from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and also a Senior Member of Ghana Institute of Engineers.He was the Highways Engineer at the Tamale Highways from 1987 to 1994 and then became the Project Engineer from 1994 to 2002.He was then appointed as Regional Director from 2002 to 2008 before he became a Member of Parliament .

