Kwabena Mintah Akandoh born 19 June 1980 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a M.S.C in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Cape Coast. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh was the director of the national service headquarters from 2010 to 2012, he was also the Deputy Minister of Land and Natural Resources between 2015 and 2016 as well a member of parliament.

www.ghanaweb.com