Kwabena Donkor born 5 February 1958 is Ghanaian politician and a former Minister for Power.He is the current Member of Parliament for the Pru East constituency,in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.He resigned from his office as minister due to failure to end load shedding popularity known as Dumsor,which he promised if he doesn't solve before the end of 2015, he resigns.

He obtained an MBA from the Lancaster University,a P.H.D and an M.S.C from Bristol University ,a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management,a member of the Chartered Institute of Energy,and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. Kwabena Donkor was a deputy minister between 2013 and 2014,the C.E.O of Petroleum Commission from 2014 to 2015,the chairman of the Committee of Mines and Energy in 2015 as well as a cabinet minister.

