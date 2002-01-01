Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng aka Kontihene is a hiplife artiste noted for his use of rich folk idiom, metaphors and poetry. He grew up in Kumasi, an attended Martyrs of Uganda and Opoku Ware Secondary School. He learned to play the piano at a very young age and can play the saxophone as well.

He helped introduce jama or cheer songs into Ghanaian music circles through his debut hit, 'Aketesea'. It subsequently won him Ghana's best song of 2002 and Nyankonton was hailed as one of the best hiplife albums. He is believed to be the first hiplife artiste to be featured by Kojo Antwi on his 'Me Die Ne Woa' song and Kojo Antwi helped him record his second album, Nsoroma. He released another album in 2007 and his hit song, Krohinkuro was nominated for several Ghana Music Awards in 2008.

Some of his popular songs include Effeh, M'adamfo Pa Beko, Adaadaa, Adwoa, Migizigi, Nkomo De, Rekpete, Nana Wo Hene, Africa Mama, Beverly, Gyina Pintinn, Poppy, and Okwaadonto.