Nathaniel Totimeh aka Kokovelli was born to Prince Totimeh and Mavis Ofosu Appiah in Accra. He had his elementary education at Datus Complex, moved on to Morning Star and later proceeded to Ridge Church School. He then had his secondary education at Mfantsipim Secondary School.

Kokovelli, once a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (did not want to depend on his parents after school so he decided to do something profitable. While in school, around 1998, he used to perform at shows thus his friends encouraged him to go into music since they saw the best in him. The young gem who was in the same rap group with Obour and Abega was also blessed with dancing thus he represented his school anytime there was a dance competition.

His parents were initially not in support of he doing music but later on gave him the maximum support which led to the birth of his first self-produced album titled Zaaza which had tracks like Zaaza Remix, Alelekele and Odo Posie.

Later on, his manager by name Nat Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray) secured a deal with Agiecoat Records by selling the album to Agiecoat. Kokovelli was given an hour on Ghana Television to teach the public the Zaaza dance on July 1, 2003 which landed him into being part of the Trinity clan which consisted of Kokovelli himself, Samini and K.K Fosu.

Due to his remarkable performances and frenzy on dance floors, he was also invited to perform in London, Italy, U.S.A and France where he captivated crowds with a strong stage presence and clever word play. He was nominated for the New Artiste of the year, Best Collaboration song of the year, Artiste of the year, Hiplife song of the year and Hiplife Artiste of the year at the Ghana Music Awards 2002. In Italy, he picked up an award for being the Best Ghanaian artiste and won other awards such as New Artiste of the year, Hiplife song of the year, Song of the year and Hiplife album of the year. In 2007, the Trinity release a single that was meant to usher in their comeback but the comeback never happened.

