Kojo Oppong Nkrumah born April 5,1982 is a Ghanaian politician and Lawyer. He is the Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency.

Kojo had his basic school education at St. Bernadette Soubirous School in Dansoman and continued to Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary for his senior high education and later studied at the University of Cape Coast where he received a bachelor's degree in Commerce.

In 2012 he graduated with an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana, Legon and in 2014 Kojo was awarded a bachelor's degree in law (LLB) at the GIMPA Faculty of Law .After two years of studies, he was called to the Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana in 2016.

Kojo started his career as a Treasury Analyst at British American Tobacco in 2006 and later moved on to Joy FM as a Broadcast Journalist hosting the Super Morning Show after the departure of host Komla Dumor.In 2014, he bowed out of broadcasting to establish an investment firm,West Brownstone Capital.By 2016,he had become a lawyer practicing at Kulendi,Attafuah and Amponsah at law.

In 2015 he contested and won the N.P.P parliamentary primaries for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.He won this parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.He is currently the Minister of Information and is the Cabinet spokesperson on the Economy.He additionally serves as a member of the Finance and Constitutional committees of the 7th Parliament of Ghana.

