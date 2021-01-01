Kojo Bambir, from Ajumako Asaasan, Central Region, Ghana, started wood carving very early in live. He has been carving for about 40 years. Carving has always been a family undertaking. He carved with his two brothers who are now deceased.In the late 1950s, he and his two brothers opened their carving shop at Agona Swedru. It was here that he was commissioned to carve some works for the Ghana National Museum in Accra.He carved the Akan abusua poma (clan or family staff), which are part of the Museum's permanent display.It was such work that caught the attention of visitors to the Museum.

Early 1960 he was contacted by the world famous Ghanaian artist, Kofi Antubam to assist him in a major project the Ghana Government had assigned to Antubam. Antubam had been asked by the government to redesign the legislative chamber of the Parliament House to befit the republican form of government Ghana became on July 1, 1960. Antubam's assignment also included the creation of the Seat of State (in the tradiional adwa - stool style), the Chair of State (in the traditional asipim style), the Ghana Mace.

Bambir's works have been given as gifts by the Ghana Government to foreign dignitaries that visit Ghana.

Bambir may be contacted at P. O. Box 332 Achimota, Ghana

The workshop is to be found in the area of Achimota called Neoplan, near the Achimota Taxi Station on the Accra-Nsawam Road.

Kojo Bambir assisted Kofi Anubam in carving the Ghana Mace, Seat of State and Chair of State, front door to the Legislative Chamber of the Old Parliament House