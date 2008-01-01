Kojo Asemanyi born September 10,1979 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Gomoa East Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He was a Programme Officer from 2005 to 2008 at World Vision Ghana ,Sales Supervisor from 2008 to 2012 at Tigo,a production Associate from 2012 to 2013 at Nixon Uniforms and Rural Carrier Associate from 2013 to 2016 (US Postal Service ).He holds and M.A in Public Administration from the University of Phoenix, Arizona U.S.A, he also obtained a B.A in Management Studies from the University of Cape Coast and a higher National Diploma from Cape Coast Polytechnic.

