Kojo Appiah-Kubi is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Atwima Kwawoma Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He obtained a P.H.D in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Mainz ,Germany.

Kojo Appiah-Kubi was the Senior Lecturer and a Senior Research Fellow,Institute of Statistical,Social and Economic Research(ISSER) of the University of Ghana,Legon Director for Development Policy and Planning at the National Development Planning Commission(NDPC).

www.ghanaweb.com