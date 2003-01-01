With an exciting and successful musical career spanning over two decades, Kojo Antwi 'Mr Music Man' has established himself as a consummate vocalist; a prolific songwriter, producer and arranger; and an enigmatic performer, making him arguably the best Ghanaian musso alive.
Over the years, he has delighted lovers of good music with his clear and flawlessly seductive voice that radiates through his massive repertoire of smooth and sultry ballads.
His latest album, 'Tattoo' is the 12th in a long and fascinating career. Every single song on this album is an indication of the growth and maturity very few African musicians have and the operatic 'Me Dware' is simply a masterpiece. He has won several Ghana Music Awards and international awards like Best Male Artist fro West Africa, at the 2003 All Africa Music Awards, Our Music Award, Kora Award, West Africa Tourism award among many others. He plays Reggae with lots of African influences in the Lovers Rock style and Roots Reggae alongside authentic African songs. He sings in both English and vernacular.He has lady dancers, lady background singers and top Musicians who have worked with international Stars like Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba. He has a Master Saxophone player from Sierra Leone. He is the only musician with a consistent annual live show through which he interacts with his many fans across the country.If you haven't seen him at any of his 24th December shows, make sure you catch him in the next one, because he is always at his best at these shows. www.ghanaweb.com
