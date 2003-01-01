With an exciting and successful musical career spanning over two decades, Kojo Antwi 'Mr Music Man' has established himself as a consummate vocalist; a prolific songwriter, producer and arranger; and an enigmatic performer, making him arguably the best Ghanaian musso alive.

Over the years, he has delighted lovers of good music with his clear and flawlessly seductive voice that radiates through his massive repertoire of smooth and sultry ballads.